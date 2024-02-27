Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

