Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

