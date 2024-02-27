Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $595.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The company has a market capitalization of $257.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.