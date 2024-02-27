Truvestments Capital LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Andersons by 126.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $551,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $551,798.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,414 shares of company stock worth $4,874,625. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.