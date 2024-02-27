Truvestments Capital LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 90,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

