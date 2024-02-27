Truvestments Capital LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

