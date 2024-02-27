Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 1.64. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

