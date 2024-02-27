Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 1,591 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

TPR opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

