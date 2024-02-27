Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after purchasing an additional 140,152 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.