Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $11,405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

