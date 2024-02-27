Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $523.64. 224,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.