Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 5,630 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.23% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHYD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,253 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

