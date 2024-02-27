Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 49,332 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 49,332 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after buying an additional 280,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after acquiring an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6 %

Tapestry stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 251,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,583. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.