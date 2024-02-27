Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 234,833 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.