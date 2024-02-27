Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.51. The company had a trading volume of 436,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average of $183.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

