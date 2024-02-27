Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 1.52% of Kellanova worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after buying an additional 200,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.3 %

K traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,096. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,430,564. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

