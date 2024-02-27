Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 86,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,244. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

