Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New $555,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,508.83. 51,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,781. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,576.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,256.05.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.