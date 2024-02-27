Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 6,401,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,956,742. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

