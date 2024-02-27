Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,092,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,644,000 after buying an additional 549,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.36. 210,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

