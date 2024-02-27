Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $295,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,800,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 121.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.1 %

PAYC stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,641. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

