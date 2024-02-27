Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $275,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Nucor were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,217,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.58. 193,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $193.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $165.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

