Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.99. 106,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $112.68.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

