Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 337.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.18. 79,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,419. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.