Truist Financial Increases Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $14.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,918.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 5,854 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $47,066.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,644.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,406 shares in the company, valued at $806,918.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,711. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

