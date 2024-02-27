TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 139000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
TRU Precious Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 16.58 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.08.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
