Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.06 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after buying an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,347,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after buying an additional 561,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304,975 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

