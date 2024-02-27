Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.