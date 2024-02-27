Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $24.25 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $6,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

