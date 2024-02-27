Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price objective on Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on Trican Well Service and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.22.

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.04 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$855.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

