Trexquant Investment LP Takes $7.71 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 210,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.