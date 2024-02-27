Trexquant Investment LP Takes $7.27 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 175,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 33.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.