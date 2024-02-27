Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,904 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,672 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

