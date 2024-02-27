Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 89,109 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.