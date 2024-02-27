Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 14,906 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $942.77 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

