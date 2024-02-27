Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 27,962 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

