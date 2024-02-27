Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 270,150 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,150 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

