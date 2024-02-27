Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after buying an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,731,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.77.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $223.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

