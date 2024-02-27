Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $101,896,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teradyne by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.7 %

TER stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

