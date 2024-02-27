Trexquant Investment LP Has $9.14 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 186.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245,903 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.29% of Extreme Networks worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

