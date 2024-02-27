Trexquant Investment LP Has $8.98 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,714 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.