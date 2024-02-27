Trexquant Investment LP Has $8.42 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,876 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.28% of Under Armour worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,622,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,694,000 after buying an additional 1,691,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 1,768,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

