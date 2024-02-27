Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 113.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,806 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of Flowers Foods worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

