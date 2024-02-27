Trexquant Investment LP Buys 89,339 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,339 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TOL opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

