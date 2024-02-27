Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $472.11 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $475.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

