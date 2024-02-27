Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,907 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,986 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 501,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

