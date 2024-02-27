Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 294,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

