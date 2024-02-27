Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $217.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

