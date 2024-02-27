Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Trex Trading Up 1.1 %

TREX stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26. Trex has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $95.44.

Get Trex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,486,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

View Our Latest Report on Trex

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.