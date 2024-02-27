Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Trex Trading Up 1.1 %
TREX stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26. Trex has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $95.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,486,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
