Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trex

Trex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26. Trex has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $95.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.